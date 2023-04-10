State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

