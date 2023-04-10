State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.10 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

