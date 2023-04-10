State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 98.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

