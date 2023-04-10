State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.90 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

