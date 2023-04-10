State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.98 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,603 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

