State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.17 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $232.18 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

