State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.90 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.90.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.