State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

TSCO stock opened at $235.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $242.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

