State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.74 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $641.66 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.07.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.