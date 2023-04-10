State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.27 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,018,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

FANG stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

