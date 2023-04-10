State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $221.85 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

