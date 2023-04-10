State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $133,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 103,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.12. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.