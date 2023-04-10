State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.69 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

