State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AWK opened at $151.88 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.