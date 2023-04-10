State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $124.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $205.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

