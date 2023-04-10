State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $97.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

