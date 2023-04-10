State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

