State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

