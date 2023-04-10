State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $229.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $370.54.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

