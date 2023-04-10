State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 167.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,776,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,050,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

MRO opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

