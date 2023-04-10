State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $115,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.