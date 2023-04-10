State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,500 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

