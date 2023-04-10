State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

NYSE HLT opened at $140.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

