State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE HLT opened at $140.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
