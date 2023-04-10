State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

