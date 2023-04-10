State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after acquiring an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in State Street by 1,040.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 374,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

