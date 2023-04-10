Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

STEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Stem Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Stem has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $760.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

