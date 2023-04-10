Stephens Inc. AR Has $28.89 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,331 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 74,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,550,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,059,000 after buying an additional 69,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

