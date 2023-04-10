Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $288.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

