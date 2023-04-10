Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

