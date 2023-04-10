Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE IRT opened at $16.28 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.