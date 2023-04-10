Strs Ohio Acquires 352 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,821,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,364.00 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,030.38 and a 1-year high of $1,560.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,424.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,387.99.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.