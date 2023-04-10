Strs Ohio Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westlake by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,790,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $112.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

