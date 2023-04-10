Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,342 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

