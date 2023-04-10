Strs Ohio Purchases 27,468 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

