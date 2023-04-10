Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,823 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.