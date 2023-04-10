Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,083 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.