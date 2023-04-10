Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. B. Riley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.