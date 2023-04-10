Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $2,016,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

