Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $81.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

