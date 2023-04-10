The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB opened at $5.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.