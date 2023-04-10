The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.22 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

