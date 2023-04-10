THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on THG from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

THG Stock Down 7.8 %

OTCMKTS THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Monday. THG has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

