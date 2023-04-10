Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 265 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of CPT opened at $104.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

