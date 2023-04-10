Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,680 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

KIM stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

