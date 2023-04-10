Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 19,400 BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BRC by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRCC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 66.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

