Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

