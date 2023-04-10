Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $2,512,304. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

