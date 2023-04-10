Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Crown by 30.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,050,000 after buying an additional 368,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Crown by 26.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $124.10.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

