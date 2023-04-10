Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amarin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 349,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.37 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $553.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

