Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 209 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $148.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

